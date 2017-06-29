Margaret Mudron Presented With Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Outstanding Club Member Award

Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club President Elect and Treasurer Margaret Mudron, left with club President Cliff Berg, proudly displays The Outstanding Club Member Award 2016-2017, which was presented to her by Rotary District 7630 District Governor Cliff Hutton. Mudron was nominated for this prestigious award by members of the Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club.