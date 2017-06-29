Indictment In Fatal Pedestrian Accident

OCEAN CITY — A Worcester County grand jury this week indicted the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian last month on several counts, including homicide while driving impaired.

On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Stanley Faison, 50, of Waldorf, Md., on multiple felony counts including DUI homicide, DWI homicide, reckless driving and negligent driving among other traffic violations. Faison was the driver in the only pedestrian fatality in Ocean City thus far this year back on May 21 when he struck and ultimately killed James Ednie, 23, of Kelton, Pa.

Around 2:25 a.m. on May 21, Ocean City Police and EMS responded to a reported pedestrian-vehicle collision at 45th Street and Coastal Highway. The investigation revealed Ednie was attempting to cross Coastal Highway from west to east when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound driven by Faison. According to police reports, Ednie was not using a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated by bystanders at the scene and continued by Ocean City Police and EMS. The victim later died.

A jury trial has been tentatively set to begin in October.