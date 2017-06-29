Fourth Of July Events Planned In Berlin, OC, Salisbury

File photo by Bernie Walls

OCEAN CITY — There will be ample opportunities next week to take in some fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July.

•On Monday, July 3 starting at 6 p.m., Burley Oak Brewery in Berlin will host an Independence Day celebration featuring an outdoor festival. There will be live music, drink specials, food, games and fireworks around 9 p.m. The event is bring your own chair. Cost is $10 for adults 21 years of age and older (includes one beer ticket) and free for kids 21 and under.

•In Ocean City, for those who plan to be on the Boardwalk and in the downtown area on Tuesday, fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m. on the beach at North Division Street. A free concert will take place starting at 8 p.m. on the beach featuring the sounds of Triple Rail Turn.

“The July 4th Celebration in Ocean City is a unique opportunity to watch fireworks sparkle over the ocean,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. “Our stage on Caroline Street allows visitors to bring beach chairs or blankets and claim a spot on the sand where they can enjoy the live performance and capture a special and patriotic fireworks display set to a modern mix of music.”

In north Ocean City, the town’s Northside Park complex will host a free concert at 8 p.m. by Mike Hines and The Look followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“Northside Park is a spectacular place for families to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon,” said Meehan. “We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks.”

Normal parking operations for the Inlet Parking Lot will also be changed for the holiday, Tuesday, July 4, with a $50 flat-fee charge for all day parking. The fee, which is good for one-entry, will allow visitors to come as early as 5:30 a.m. and stay as late as midnight, without being charged an hourly parking rate. In addition, a late entry fee will be permitted based on availability at noon for a fee of $30 and 3 p.m. for a fee of $20, also allowing one-entry only. Once the lot fills, visitors will be encouraged to use neighboring parking lots, including Worcester Street, Somerset Street, Dorchester Street, North Division Street, 4th Street and the West Ocean City Park & Ride.

•Red White and BOOM, Salisbury’s free community fireworks display presented by Toyota, returns to Wicomico County Stadium on Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and watch the show. Attendees can also enjoy music from WBOC 102.5, bounce houses provided by Sonrise Church and food vendors. A Kids Kazoo Parade is set for 8 p.m. The rain date is July 5.