Fenwick Police Issue Parking Permit Warnings

FENWICK ISLAND – Police in Fenwick Island are warning resident parking permit holders on the consequences of misused parking stickers.

In a meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council last week, Police Chief William Boyden relayed parking incidents that occurred in recent weeks.

“We have had a few issues already with resident parking stickers,” he said. “We’ve had four in the last two weeks where people got parking citations because they gave somebody the sticker.”

Boyden said flyers located at the police station where residents receive their permits clearly explain how the stickers should be used.

“The whole point of the sticker is it’s supposed to be stuck on the car,” he said. “The property owners are giving these to their family members or visitors who are putting them in their dashboard.”

In one instance, Boyden said a person receiving a parking citation became irate because a relative gave them the sticker to place in the windshield.

“He thought I should give him a break because they owned property for 30 years and he served in the military,” he said. “If I gave everybody a break, I wouldn’t be doing any enforcement.”

Boyden said the incidents are a cautionary tale for permit holders.

“So just a word to the wise, just follow the rules and everybody will be happy,” he said.