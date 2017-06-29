Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Travel To Smith Island To Help Build Pocket Park

The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) traveled to Smith Island this month to help build a pocket park primarily funded by a grant the association received from the National Association of REALTORS®. Pictured, from left, are REALTOR® Nick Elko, CAR Board Member Tony Prochazka, CAR President-elect Joel Maher, CAR President Don Bailey, CAR Executive Vice President Page Browning, CAR Board Member Joseph Wilson, CAR Board Member Brandon Johnson, Somerset County Recreation & Parks Director Clint Sterling, Maryland REALTORS® Director of Housing Programs Laurie Benner and Somerset County Community Health Educator Crystal Bell. Pictured in front are Sophia and William Prochazka.