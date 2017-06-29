A Week In Business – June 30, 2017

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore’s annual Leadership Circle prize, a $1,000 Target Shopping Spree sponsored by First Shore Federal, was recently awarded to Fran Sarley of Boscov’s. Sarley was chosen in a random drawing of over 1,040 donors whose contribution to the annual United Way campaign was between $250 and $499.99. Sarley is pictured above with Marty Neat of First Shore Federal.

The Anchor Society prize, a $2,500 dream vacation sponsored by PNC Bank, was recently awarded to Marsha Green of Interstate Container. Green was chosen in a random drawing of over 650 United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore donors whose contribution to the annual United Way campaign was $500 or more. Green is pictured with Toni Dwyer of PNC Bank. Submitted Photos

New Development Director

SALISBURY — Heather L. Duma has joined Coastal Hospice as the new director of development where she will be responsible for fundraising, developing campaigns for major gifts, annual giving, capital projects, and endowments.

Previously, Duma was Deputy Constituent Services Director for the U.S. House of Representatives, while representing a member of the Maryland delegation, and acting as liaison between government agencies and the constituents of the First Congressional District. Earlier in her career, she served as a legislative aide with the Maryland General Assembly.

A native of the Eastern Shore, Duma received her B.A., Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and her M.A. from The Johns Hopkins University.

Duma was inspired to apply to Coastal Hospice after the nonprofit cared for her grandmother.

“I felt incredibly called to the mission of Coastal Hospice based on the tender care my grandmother received,” she said. “Every member of the team brought my family such comfort and their care, ultimately, allowed her to pass with the dignity and respect that she deserved.”

Promotions Announced

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley has announced three internal promotions.

Miesha Foreman has been promoted to a client relations agent working within the transportation practice. She is a licensed agent in Property & Casualty Insurance.

Lindsey Ward has been promoted to the role of client relations agent in the community association practice. She is a licensed agent in Property & Casualty Insurance and has a Bachelor’s Degree from Salisbury University.

Debbie Long has been promoted to private client specialist. She is working closely with client advisors to bridge between commercial and personal lines accounts. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years.

Hotel Renovation Completed

OCEAN CITY — Dunes Court, a four-star rated hotel by Tripadvisor and Google in Ocean City, has just completed a full renovation of its 49 standard guest rooms and exteriors. The goal of the project was to enhance and refresh guests’ experiences while maintaining the property’s fun and relaxed old school charm.

“Dunes Court was bought in the 1960s by Thelma and Milton Conner, and the hotel developed an enduring reputation for delivering comfort, a laidback pace, and value for its guests,” said Joanne Cunningham, director of sales and marketing for Dunes Court. “Our renovation preserves the motel’s original spirit, and brings it – thanks to updated accommodations and amenities – into 2017.”

Upgrades to the Dunes Court’s rooms and guest experience include complimentary WiFi; an eco-friendly HVAC system, which delivers quiet and efficient temperature control; 48-inch wall-mounted HD televisions; in-room irons, hair dryers, refrigerators, safes and microwaves; raised ceilings to increase airiness and brightness; new faux wood blinds, which provide a bright, beachy look; complimentary ice and coffee in the lobby throughout the day; and complimentary family activities (parties, games, music, contests, snacks/drinks) throughout the week and on weekends.

“While all of our guests will be extremely happy with the new and improved affordable beach basics of Dunes Court, returning guests smile when they see the ‘Dunes’ roof sign, which is preserved from the original hotel,” said Cunningham. “It’s a nostalgic reminder of the Dunes Court’s heritage, and that the attention to quality which put us on the map almost 50 years ago is still being delivered today.”

Hotel Receives Award

OCEAN CITY — The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ocean City/Bayfront-Convention Center has received a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award.

Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“It is an honor to be recognized with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award,” said Jill Douglas, general manager of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ocean City/Bayfront-Convention Center. “We are proud of

our team, and we are thankful for the guests who have taken the time to review our property with excellent ratings.”

Located at 4301 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Hampton Inn & Suites by

Hilton Ocean City/Bayfront-Convention Center offers free, hot breakfast each morning and Hampton’s On the Run(tm) Breakfast

Bags, available Monday through Friday, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center with complimentary printing and a fitness center. Designed as an extension of the guestroom, the property features a Perfect Mix Lobby, with a variety of seating and lighting options for both leisure and business travelers.

Berlin Project Completed

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson announced it has completed the renovation of Bay Terrace affordable housing community at 517 Bay Street in Berlin.

“This project gave us the opportunity to be a part of rejuvenating a community for its residents and their families,” said Dwight Miller, president of Gillis Gilkerson. “A vote of confidence from a returning customer indicates we are delivering a quality product which meets their needs and makes me very proud of our team.”

The project included the rehabilitation of 32 apartment units consisting of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in three, two-story wood framed buildings. Selective exterior and interior demolition of existing materials and finishes was initiated along with renovations to concrete, wood framing, wood roof trusses, shingles, siding and trim.

The team also replaced windows, interior doors and interior finishes including sheet vinyl, vinyl plank and kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. New plumbing fixtures, lighting and electrical equipment were also installed. A single story wood-framed building was also rehabilitated for a new community center which includes a community room equipped with computers and an outdoor playground.

“The owner was very satisfied with the performance of Gillis Gilkerson,” said Tim Barila, vice president, Severn Development Company. “The residents are thrilled with the renovations. You can’t believe the transformation that took place. You honestly wouldn’t recognize it as the same community. We have a history of successful projects with Gillis Gilkerson and look forward to the next project.”

This was one of several projects Gillis Gilkerson was hired to complete for Severn Development Company. Others include Jefferson Apartments in Lewes, Del., Victoria Estates in Berlin and Federalsburg Square Apartments in Denton.

The Gillis Gilkerson managing team that delivered the project on time, included project manager Robin Steininger, operations manager Wayne Porter and superintendents Mike Funk and Dale Reinhold.

Building Company Honored

MILLVILLE, Del. — Miken Builders won three prestigious awards from the Home Builders Association of Delaware (HBADE) at the Regal Awards Ceremony at Irish Eyes in Milton.

According to its website, HBADE is a “professional association of industry leaders who are committed to excellence through our support of legislative, educational and economic initiatives to promote Delaware’s economic well-being and quality of life.” The Regal Awards annually spotlight outstanding achievements in Delaware’s Home Building industry.

Miken received the 2016-2017 Best Luxury Custom Home Award (photo below), Sussex County Custom Builder of the Year Award and the award for Best Video for its promotional video “A Reputation of Excellence.” This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has been recognized for excellence in home building and renovations by the HBADE.

Miken Builders was founded in 1986 in Wilmington, Del. by Michael Cummings. In 1994, the company expanded to Millville, Del. to serve the coastal community by offering custom home building as well as home remodeling services, to areas including Bethany, Rehoboth, and Dewey beaches, Ocean City and the inland areas of Delaware

“To be recognized again this year for our work – our delivery of superior quality, our personal approach to client satisfaction – is an honor,” said Cummings. “We recognize that a home is a major investment and our staff is dedicated to deliver a place where cherished memories are created for today and for generations to come.”

Hospice Achievement

SALISBURY – In order to better serve the veterans in hospice care, Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care has completed Level 4, the highest recognition, of the “We Honor Veterans” program to provide specialized care to veterans who are facing a life limiting illness.

The achievement of Level 4 reflects the organization’s continuing commitment and dedication to delivering to veterans quality end-of-life care that honors their service and its impact on their lives.

The National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs jointly developed the We Honor Veterans program to empower hospices and other healthcare providers across America to meet the unique needs of seriously ill veterans and their families.

“By reaching this milestone, Coastal Hospice proudly stands among those organizations dedicated to honoring our veterans with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Nancy Stewart, coordinator for the We Honor Veterans program at Coastal Hospice, said.

By identifying the unique needs of veterans, Coastal Hospice is able to accompany and guide veterans and their families who face life limiting illness toward a more peaceful ending. In cases where there are specific needs related to the veteran’s military service, combat experience or other traumatic events, Coastal Hospice finds tools to help support the veteran patient.

“It is time that we step up and acquire the necessary skills and fulfill our mission to serve these men and women with the dignity they deserve,” J. Donald Schumacher, president and CEO of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization, said.

“The Veterans Administration shares a common goal with our nation’s hospices, and that is to provide the best possible care specifically tailored for veterans,” Thomas Edes, director of the VA’s Home and Community Based Care, said.

Property Transaction Announced

SALISBURY – SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate advisors John McClellan and Joey Gilkerson collaborated to sell 406 Marvel Road in Northwood Industrial Park.

The 60,000-square-foot warehouse/manufacturing building, situated on over six acres, was purchased by Demco (Delmarva Electric Motors). McClellan was the listing agent and Gilkerson represented the buyer.

Demco, a one-stop shop for electric motor needs, has been in business for nearly 60 years and is currently located on Gordy Road in Salisbury. It plans to make extensive renovations to the new space as well as clear the easterly lands to allow more visibility for the property. Demco will occupy approximately half of the property and the remaining square footage will be available for lease.

“As we approach our 60th anniversary, we are excited to expand into a larger space and join the Northwood Industrial Park Community,” said Gary Brown, owner of Demco. “We are thankful to Joey for helping us find the perfect property to continue to provide our clients with top-notch service at a reasonable price.”