The Resorter … Revisited – April 28, 2017

Summer of 1979

Volume XXIV

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

•This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Lisa Coffman, a 20-year-old Baltimore resident who was working at Phillips Crab House during the summer of 1979.

•Gabriel’s on the Ocean was serving breakfast and lunch inside the Dunes Motel on 27th Street.

•The Wharf on 128th Street was offering 20-cent clam or oyster on the half-shell during happy hour from 5-6 p.m.

•The Family Fish House on 115th Street inside the Gold Coast Mall was offering “build-your-own seafood platters” where you mix or match 12 items in over 50,000 combinations.

•Tio Gringo’s on 53rd Street and Coastal Highway was advertising “Famous Since 1978.”

•Ocean City’s disco scene was on full display at the Electric Circus on 17th Street, offering free dance lessons.

•McGee’s on 4th Street and the Boardwalk offered live entertainment, deck dining and an air-conditioned dining room.