Taylor Bank Makes History With Non-Profit Donation

Pictured, at right from left, are James Ryan Bergey, III, AGH Board of Trustees member and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; Michelle Fager, Campaign for the Future Co-Chair and AGH Foundation Board of Directors Secretary; Burbage; M. Dean Lewis, AGH Foundation Board of Directors member and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; the Honorable Charlotte Kerbin Cathell, AGH Board of Trustees Member and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; G. Hale Harrison, AGH Board of Trustees Member and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; Thompson; James Bergey, Jr., AGH Corporation Board member, AGH Board of Trustees and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; Hale Harrison, AGH Foundation member, AGH Board of Trustees and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member; Michael Franklin, AGH President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Ferrante, AGH Foundation Board Chair and AGH Board of Trustees member; and Lou Taylor, AGH Board of Trustees Chair and Taylor Bank Board of Directors member. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Campaign for the Future recently received a donation of $200,000 from Taylor Bank for upcoming projects including the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. The donation is the largest single donation granted by Taylor Bank to any not-for-profit organization in the bank’s history.

“We’re extremely grateful for the commitment shown to our not-for-profit community hospital and the generous support of local organizations like Taylor Bank. The way healthcare services are delivered is changing, but Atlantic General’s commitment to state-of-the-art medicine only grows stronger. We can help AGH meet the challenges of providing the very best healthcare services right here – close to home,” said Campaign for the Future Co-Chair, Jack Burbage, who is also a Taylor Bank Board of Directors member.

Taylor Bank President and CEO Ray Thompson, a member of the AGH Corporate Board, added, “we are delighted to assist Atlantic General Hospital and Health System in the Campaign for the Future fundraising. We recognize the vital role Atlantic General Hospital plays in providing high quality healthcare and other services to our local area residents, and we believe our donation demonstrates the bank’s commitment and investment in our local communities.”