Petito Earns Player Of the Week Honors

Former Stephen Decatur standout Jillian Petito last week was named Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her outstanding performance in the goal at Mount St. Mary’s University. Photo courtesy Mount St. Mary’s

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur three-sport standout Jillian Petito, now the starting goalie for the Mount St. Mary’s University women’s lacrosse team, last week was voted Northeast Conference defensive player of the week after a pair of outstanding performances.

Petito recorded 20 saves in two conference games last week including 12 against St. Francis and eight more against Robert Morris. Her .556 save percentage in the best in the Northeast Conference. Petito was a four-year letter winner at Decatur in varsity soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She captain of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team as a senior and helped the Seahawks win regional championships in her last two seasons at Decatur. She was a First-Team High School All American in 2015 and a Honorable Mention All American in 2014.