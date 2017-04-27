Haas Earns Top Spot On Eastern Shore And Eighth In The State During Spring Session Of Maryland Stock Market Game

by
????????????????????????????????????

Stephen Decatur High School junior Andrew Haas earned the top spot on the Eastern Shore and eighth in the state out of 565 teams in the spring session of the Maryland Stock Market Game. The Stock Market Game is an educational simulation that teaches students about the stock market, the American economic system and the global economy by allowing students to invest a virtual $100,000. Haas is pictured with business and economics teacher Kurt Marx. Submitted Photos