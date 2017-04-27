Haas Earns Top Spot On Eastern Shore And Eighth In The State During Spring Session Of Maryland Stock Market Game

‘Mr. Ocean City Parks’ Retiring After 37 Years With Town OCEAN CITY — Long-time Ocean City Parks Division Superintendent Calvin Ginnavan, who affectionately earned the title “Mr. Ocean City Parks” during his career, was feted this week with a special retirement ceremony at City Hall. For 37 years, Ginnavan led the Parks Division of the Recreation and Parks Department, shepherding Ocean City through decades of… Read more »

Ocean City Continues To Hammer Away At Route 90 Dualization Effort OCEAN CITY — During a spring update with the State Highway Administration (SHA) on Tuesday, Ocean City continued to press for the dualization of Route 90 to be pushed ahead of other highway projects on the priority list. On Tuesday, SHA officials briefed the Mayor and Council on a variety of projects in various stages… Read more »

Pocomoke’s Byrd ‘A Model We All Look Up To’ POCOMOKE – Education officials honored a Pocomoke High School icon this month as he prepares to retire. David Byrd, the well-known athletic director and physical education teacher at Pocomoke High School (PHS), will retire from teaching in June after a 43-year career. He will, however, continue to work part time as the school’s athletic director…. Read more »