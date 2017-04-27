Five Mallards Sign Letters Of Intent

Five Worcester Prep student-athletes last week signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at various colleges and universities last week. Pictured above signing their letters from left are Madison Bescak, Olivia Bescak, Ava Schwartz, Kathleen Emche and Julie Talbert. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Five Worcester Prep female scholar-athletes last week signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at various colleges and universities next year.

Last Thursday, five Mallards signed national letters of intent to play lacrosse, field hockey and soccer at prestigious Division I and Division III schools. The student-athletes were honored at a special ceremony at the school’s Guerrieri Library surrounded by family, coaches and school administrators.

Ava Schwartz signed a national letter of intent to play Division I field hockey at Drexel University next year. Madison Bescak signed a national letter of intent to play Division III soccer and lacrosse at the College of Wooster in Ohio. Both of her parents are alums of the College of Wooster where mom Allison played soccer and dad Todd played basketball.

Madison’s sister Olivia Bescak signed a national letter of intent to play Division III soccer at St. Mary’s College in southern Maryland. Kathleen Emche signed a national letter of intent to play Division III field hockey and lacrosse at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. Last but certainly not least, Julie Talbert signed a national letter of intent to play Division III lacrosse at Salisbury University next year, following her older sisters and continuing a family legacy at SU.