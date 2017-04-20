Worcester Prep Ranks In Top 10 In Maryland Mathematics League Contest Score Report

The Maryland Mathematics League recently released the 2016-2017 Contest Score Report for Grades 6, 7, and 8, and Worcester Prep ranked in the Top 10 for all three grade levels. Sixth grade ranked sixth in the state; seventh grade ranked fifth with seventh grader Ayush Batra placing in the Top 30 students in his grade; and eighth grade ranked eighth in the state with CC Lizas placing in the Top 36 students in her grade. Students earning the top five test scores in their grade were, front from left, sixth graders Carson Rayne, Natalie Chadwell, Parker Tingle, Morgan Schoch, and Sophia Spadaro; seventh graders Maggie Miller, Riley Schoch, Ayush Batra, Morgan White and Marshall Mumford; and, back, eighth graders Hannah Perdue, Sophia Ludt, Summer Walker, Alex Koppenhaver, Joseph Schwartz and CC Lizas.