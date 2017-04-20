We Remember Those We Have Lost – April 21, 2017

Lou Ann Mitchell Garton

OCEAN CITY — Lou Ann Mitchell Garton, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late John Howard Mitchell and Mary Lee Griffin Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Garton, in 2003, and brother Howard Lee Mitchell. She is survived by her children, Lisa Ann Garton and her fiancé Michael Harbach of Ocean City, Lynne Alayne Garton and Damon Auger of Atlanta, Ga., John “Jay” Garton, and his wife Jennifer of Berlin and her grandchildren, Jake and Jayden Garton. Also surviving is her sister, Sharon Parsons of Ocean City, nieces Patti Cropper and Susan Ryan, nephews John Brittingham and Stuart Mitchell as well as many beloved family and friends.

A 1957 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Lou Ann worked for many years in the hospitality industry for the family hotel, The Normandy as well as the Borderlinks Villas in Ocean Pines. She was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church, a member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, “Opti-Ms” Club, and a volunteer for the Ocean City Recreation Department.

Lou Ann doted on her two grandchildren and would share stories and pictures with everyone she met. She welcomed into her home a variety of people who either needed a hot meal, a warm place to stay or an ear to listen. Everyone who met her knew that they had found an instant friend.

A memorial service was held on Monday, April 17 at Bethany United Methodist Church. Rev Connie Paulson and Rev Olin Shockley officiated. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Margarete E. Pasko

BERLIN — Margarete E. Pasko, “Marga/Maw Maw” age 77, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Atlantic General Hospital.

Born in Bamberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Bernhardt Meyer and Berta Heintz Meyer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph T. Pasko, and children, Sigi Schwinn and his wife Elke Schwinn, Celeste Stephens and her husband Jack Stephens, and Joseph J. Pasko, II and his wife Judy Pasko. She was an adored grandmother to Michael Nolen and great-grandchildren Madison and Christian Nolen.

Marga had worked as a manager of Cost Plus Cosmetics before moving to Berlin with her husband Joseph T. Pasko in the early ’90s. She was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church and the Women’s Club at the Mystic Harbor community. Her warm and compassionate personality was adored by all. Marga would always put the interests of others before her own regardless of her health, mood or situation. The world lost the most sincerest and selfless individual. Marga will truly be missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Marga wanted to share appreciation for the services and compassion provided by the medical staff at Peninsula Regional Medical Center during her time in the PCU and ICU.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday March 24, 2017 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Interment followed the service in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.

Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Edward ‘Sykes’ Cropper

BISHOPVILLE — Edward “Sykes” Cropper, age 87, of Bishopville, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Sykes was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Edwin S. and Nellie (Selby) Cropper.

Sykes retired from Worcester County government as the Fire Marshal/Director of Emergency Services. In 1966 Sykes became the first full-time Fire Marshal for Worcester County, where he served for 30 years. He was a 60-year member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, a 61-year member of Sinepuxtent American Legion Post #166, Past President of the Worcester County Fireman’s Association and member of Fire Marshal’s Association of North America. He was the chairman of the committee for building the Worcester County Fire Training Center.

He was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Bunting Cropper; one daughter: Sherry C. Harrington and husband K.C. of Bishopville; daughter-in-law: Ellen Cropper of Selbyville; two grandchildren, Dale Cropper and wife Brittany and Blakelyn Harrington and fiancé Ethan Davis; step-granddaughter Delilah; and several nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eddie D. Cropper; brother, Benjamin Cropper; and a sister, Fleda Campbell.

Special thanks to his caregivers Darlene and Vaun-Tae.

The funeral was held Wednesday, April 19 at Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Interment was in Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 350 Bishopville, Md. 21813 or Wilson United Methodist Church P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

John Burroughs

OCEAN CITY – John (Jack) Burroughs, age 74, passed away at home on April 18, 2017 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Francis Burroughs and Evelyn Hill and the brother of Jimmy Burroughs. Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Carol Italiano Burroughs. He is also survived by daughters, Angela Turcotte of Pasadena, Lisa Wheeless and her husband Craig of Ellicott City and Robin Robinson and her husband Marc of Elkridge as well as 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jack worked at Value Carpet One in Salisbury as a sales/estimator and during his years there he helped to expand the commercial division. He was president of the Towns of Nantucket III Condo Association for many years. He was a great family man and friend to many. He also loved boating and spending time with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation c/o Anna Termini and Arianas Roses at 10626 York Road Suite A Cockeysville, Md. 21030 or Coastal Hospice at P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.