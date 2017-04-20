Things I Like – April 21, 2017

by

The rare weekend with no plans

Kids using their creativity

Something that brings back a childhood memory

People who do anonymous good deeds

An iced latte from On What Grounds

Busy work days

Leaving the dentist with a good report

Quiet parents on the sidelines

How warm it was on Easter

Hearing of local seniors’ college choices

Saturdays full of youth sports

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.