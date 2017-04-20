The Resorter … Revisited – April 21, 2017

Summer of 1964

Volume X

Edition 1

Issue Highlights

The new Royal Palm Court on the bay at 12th Street was unveiled in an advertisement.

Courtesy of Herbert Berger Ltd. Sportswear of Ocean City, the Lifeguard of the Week was Bill Marshall Jr.

Bailey’s Drug Store on 8th Street was featuring Russell Stover candies, Wilkerson blades, fountain service, beach supplies, cosmetics and film.

In Paul’s TV Rental Service ad, it was recommended for immediate delivery you “dial 39 then ask operator for 39. If no answer, ask for 675.”

It was announced that 9th Street and the Boardwalk was going to be the site for the new Pixie’s Pancake House, open 24 hours a day.

Embers North on 23rd Street was billed as “Ocean City’s Famous Beef House … overlooking the bay.”

The Samoa on 23rd Street was offering “Exotic, Chinese Polynesian Cuisine.”

Movies at the Shore Drive-in on Route 50 included “Fury of the Pagan,” “Toys in the Attic,” “For Love or Money,” “Doctor Faustus” and “Days of Wine & Roses.”

In his After Dark column, Editor Dick Lohmeyer included photos of Pete Dumser playing at the Ship Café, Bob Lester Quintet at the Neptune room of the Sea Scape Motel and Eddie Seward at the Carousel Motel.

Hess Apparel on 9th Street featured Emily Farrand in its weekly advertisement.