Seahawks Rout Eagles, Improve to 6-5

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team on Tuesday routed county rival Snow Hill, 12-2, to improve to 6-5 on the season.

The Seahawks were prolific at the plate, scoring in every inning but the fifth. University of Miami-bound Tristan McDonough was dominant on the mound, outdueling Snow Hill’s ace Zach Adams. McDonough helped his own cause with a home run in the sixth.

With the win, Decatur continued its up and down season. The Seahawks have now won three of the last four to improve to 6-5. Decatur beat Mardela, 3-0, and Wicomico, 16-1, last week before falling to Indian River, 6-4, and then beating Snow Hill, 12-2.

