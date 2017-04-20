New Mixed-Use Project Proposed For Downtown Site

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved the latest incarnation for developing a historic piece of bayfront land near the Inlet this week.

For decades, the sandy tract along the bay between Sunset Park and the Oceanic Fishing Pier at the Inlet has sat vacant with different projects proposed over the years. Decades ago, the site was occupied by Holt’s Landing, a popular restaurant along the bay in the 1970s and early 1980s that later became embroiled in a bevy of civil suits.

A few years back, a proposed restaurant and tiki bar totaling nearly 11,000 square-feet called Buccaneer’s Caye and Shipwreck Cove was approved for the site, but never came to fruition. On Tuesday, the commission approved a mixed-use project including an indoor-outdoor restaurant and some retail shopping elements called “shanties” in the plans.

The project is being called the Island Village at Wilde Dawgs on Lost Lady Beach and will include a restaurant with an enclosed area totaling over 5,500 square feet along with another 5,200 square feet of outdoor dining including a rooftop deck.

The project as proposed includes an outdoor grill, several small retail kiosks called “shanties” in the plans. It also includes a manager’s quarters and employee housing. On Tuesday, the commission got a first look at the project with a site plan review and endorsed the mixed-use project.

Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville told commission members the retail elements included in the project allow it to be classified as a shopping plaza, which relaxed the rules somewhat in terms of required parking. As proposed, the mixed-use project includes 49 parking spots, which is a dozen or so less than if it was simply a restaurant.

“When it comes to downtown, we’re always concerned about the necessity for adequate parking,” said Planning Commission Chair Pam Buckley.

Neville said because of the shopping elements, the required number of parking spots was relaxed, according to the code.

“If it was strictly a restaurant, another 18-20 spots would be needed,” he said. “The main thing is this particular location has an abundance of public parking around it.”

Neville said the proposed project borrows liberally from other tried and true mixed-use developments in and around the resort.

“It’s an Ocean City tradition to have restaurants and shopping together,” he said. “Probably the best example close by is the Inlet Village.”

Architect Keith Iott, who designed the Island Village at Wilde Dawgs, told planners the project as proposed represents a significantly better use of the property than the Buccaneer’s Caye and Shipwreck Cove project.

“The developer feels like the proposal in its current form doesn’t optimize the potential of the property,” he said. “The developer is confident there will be a tremendous amount of foot traffic, which will help diminish the need for more parking.”

Ocean City Development Corporation Executive Director Glenn Irwin said the OCDC was satisfied there was sufficient parking.

“We didn’t have any concern with the amount of parking,” he said. “The Worcester Street lot is right there, the town’s tram facility there is moving at some point and there is now parking at the old water tower site. We generally like the site plan and we especially like the mixed use.”

The commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan.