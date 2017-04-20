Matt’s Fish Camp Donates $1,000 To Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation

Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes, Del., part of the SoDel Concepts hospitality group, recently donated $1,000 to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation, which advocates for those with a rare chromosome disorder. Pictured, from left, are server Kyle McCoy; Lindsey Barry, the controller for SoDel Concepts; Elle Nauman of Lewes, who has Phelan-McDermid Syndrome; Elle’s mother, Jenny Nauman; and server Corey Mahoney.