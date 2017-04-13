Worcester Boys Run Win Streak To Four

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big mid-season roll this week with a pair of wins to improve to 6-2.

The Mallards beat always-tough Indian River at home last Friday, 18-8, and followed that up with a 13-9 win over Gunston on Tuesday. The pair of wins ran the Mallards’ current win streak to four games and improved Worcester’s record to 6-2 overall.

Worcester opened the season with a 17-2 win over Delmarva Christian, then dropped two in a row to Cambridge-South Dorchester, 8-6, and Bennett, 11-4. Since then, the Mallards have won four straight including a 14-6 win over Parkside, two wins over Gunston and the other coming against Indian River. The Mallards schedule ramps up starting this weekend with a home game against crosstown rival Stephen Decatur on Saturday. Next week, Worcester will play Caesar Rodney (5-1) at home and Salesianum (4-2) on the road.