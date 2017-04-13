Worcester Boys Run Win Streak To Four

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big mid-season roll this week with a pair of wins to improve to 6-2.

The Mallards beat always-tough Indian River at home last Friday, 18-8, and followed that up with a 13-9 win over Gunston on Tuesday. The pair of wins ran the Mallards’ current win streak to four games and improved Worcester’s record to 6-2 overall.

Worcester opened the season with a 17-2 win over Delmarva Christian, then dropped two in a row to Cambridge-South Dorchester, 8-6, and Bennett, 11-4. Since then, the Mallards have won four straight including a 14-6 win over Parkside, two wins over Gunston and the other coming against Indian River. The Mallards schedule ramps up starting this weekend with a home game against crosstown rival Stephen Decatur on Saturday. Next week, Worcester will play Caesar Rodney (5-1) at home and Salesianum (4-2) on the road.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.