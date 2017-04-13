We Remember Those We Have Lost – April 14, 2017

Adam Ayres Esham, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Adam Ayres Esham, Jr. age 29, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at his home.

Born in Cheverly, Md., he was the son of Debra Yates and Adam A. Esham, Sr. of Ocean City, and paternal grandparents, John and Yolanda Esham of Ocean City. He is survived by his sons, Caleb and Blake Esham, and Alexis K. Million, mother of his children. Also surviving is a brother, David Yates and his fiancée Sheila Sullivan of Berlin, and sister, Rebecca I. Esham of Ocean City, one niece, one nephew and numerous cousins.

Mr. Esham had worked as an electrician for the Quality Inn. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, (or anything with a motor), riding dirt bikes and was an avid Ravens fan.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Daryl McCready officiated. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Harry Jones Mitchell

BERLIN — Harry Jones Mitchell, age 87, passed away on Friday April 7, 2017, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Morris Henry Mitchell and Mildred Leanora Jones Mitchell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Geraldine Pruitt Mitchell, and children, Bill Mitchell and his wife Linda of Whaleyville, and Betsy Bergey and her husband Jay of Berlin. There are five grandchildren, Jennifer Zemo (Jon), Heather Dudash, Jason Mitchell (Rebecca), Ryan Bergey (Kristin) and Ross Bergey (Ashley), and 13 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher and Katie Zemo, Jayden and Avery Dudash, Ella Mitchell, James, John, Chase, Luke, Drew, Cole and Jake Bergey. Also surviving is his sister, Barbara M. Evans of Berlin; sister-in-law Dorothy Hudson; brother-in-law Dale R. Pruitt; several nieces and nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Annabelle Hastings.

Mr. Mitchell had been a poultry grower and employed with Berlin Milling Co., Mountaire Farms and later Perdue Farms. He was past president (1990) of the Delmarva Poultry Industry, and chairman of the Grower Committee, a life time member of Friendship United Methodist Church, choir member for over 40 years, served on the Board of Trustees and was a Sunday School superintendent. One of Mr. Mitchell’s favorite places to visit was Disney World.

A funeral service was held on Monday, April 10 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin, Md. Pastor Jack Savage and Pastor Ron Schatz officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his memory be made to Friendship United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Lou Taylor, 12329 Vivian Street, Bishopville, Md. 21813. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Joan Couzens Sauer

OCEAN CITY — Joan Couzens Sauer, age 89, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Chesapeake Manor Assisted Living in Willards.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude Baker Couzens. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, John J. Sauer, Sr., and children Regina M. Cusson and her husband John, John J. Sauer, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Mary Rose Hueg and her husband Donnie, Joan M. Campbell, and Jeffrey M. Sauer and his wife Sharon. She was an adored grandmother to Jonathan, Benjamin, Christopher, Kate, Eric, Billy, Christina, Nathan and Ryan and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Preceding her in death was her brother Thomas F. Couzens.

Mrs. Sauer was the poet laureate of Ocean City and an award-winning Haiku author. She shared her poetry and love of reading with numerous civic and educational organizations, publishing an annual Christmas poem. She was actively engaged in Ocean City civic and community organizations, serving as president of the Ocean City Women’s’ Club, Secretary of the Life Saving Station Museum board, and membership in numerous other groups. She was an active member of Holy Savior Parish, singing in the choir and serving as a Eucharistic minister and lector. She was fortunate to reside at Chesapeake Manor Assisted Living facility at the end of her life, where she was so beloved by the staff that they fondly nick-named her “Joanie.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev William Mathesius will officiate. Friends may call Tuesday, April 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment will be in Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock Md. on April 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. A luncheon for friends and relatives will be provided after the service.

A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com