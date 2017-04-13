Things To Do Around Town – April 14, 2017

Every Friday: FORGE Youth And Family Meetings

6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, side entrance, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Meal, music, games and a lesson. All ages welcome. 443-366-2813 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Praise Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery available for both services. 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every 2nd Sunday: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). Supports the church’s ministries and missions. 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every 3rd Monday: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. meeting. All are welcome to attend these informative and friendly meetings. 410-208-2969. Club also will be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products to be shared with a local food ministry. 410-641-8553.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin group 0331, Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@-gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Currently holding a food drive for Sheppard’s Crook. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every Third Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Every Wednesday: FORGE Round Table Discussion

6-8 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Group respectfully discusses religion, politics, faith and family foundations. All ages welcome. 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.-org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: American Legion Post 166 Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Northside Park Recreation Center, Ocean City. 410-250-7723.

Every 3rd Thursday: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. The public is invited. 443-944-6701.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

April 14: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Bake sale table. 410-641-1137.

April 14: Good Friday Service

7 p.m. Powellville UM Church Choir will present Calvary’s Love. 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Everyone is welcome.

April 14-15: Holy Week Celebrations

April 14: Traditional ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 15: Resurrection (Easter) Services begin at 11:30 p.m. Easter baskets will be blessed after the Resurrection Liturgy. Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Visitors welcome. 302-645-5791.

April 14: “The Battleground To Victory” Good Friday Service

7 p.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Presenting the Seven Last Words of Jesus in Story and Song. Featuring Mrs. Ashley Foreman accompanied by Ms. Virginia Harris. Pastor: Rev. Barbara Harmon. All are welcome to attend. 410-641-0270.

April 14: Good Friday Dinner

4-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Fried catfish platter, macaroni and cheese, collard greens or corn on the cob or fried catfish on Kaiser roll served with coleslaw, chips, pickle. Dessert. Kids’ meal: 10-piece nuggets, macaroni and cheese, pudding cup, juice box for $5. Eat in/carry out. Police/fire (EMS), veterans and seniors get $2 off meal. 443-493-1048.

April 14: FORGE Easter Egg Hunt

7 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. 443-764-5787 or info@forgeyouth.org.

April 15: Breakfast With The Easter Bunny

10 a.m. Applebee’s, West Ocean City. Goodies for the kids, raffles for the adults. Benefits Town Cats, a local nonprofit rescue group. Adults: $7.50; children under 10: $5. Pick up tickets at OC Pet Spa in West Ocean City or call 410-629-9134.

April 15: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

April 16: Easter Sunrise Worship Service

6:30 a.m. Assateague State Park. Follow Route 611 south to its end, turn right into parking lot. Dress warmly and bring a folding chair. Easter breakfast to follow at Bethany Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. All are welcome. 410-641-2186.

April 17: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10-noon, meeting. Being Muslim On The Eastern Shore. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. 410-973-1021.

April 17: Free Soup Social

Noon-3 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Chicken rice, beef noodle soups, turkey and cheese and ham and cheese wraps, brownies, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water. Games, puzzles, crafts. Accepting donations. 443-493-1048.

April 17-18: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

April 17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. A.S. Footwear (name-brand athletic shoes and boots). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

April 18: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Meeting

11 a.m. Followed by Americanism Essay Awards Luncheon. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

April 18, 19, 29: Maryland Basic Boating Safety

Coast Guard Auxiliary offering course at Ocean Pines Library. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972. Awarded after successful course completion. Includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, marine maintenance and common medical issues that can occur while boating. $15 for all three evenings. Register at 410-935-4807 or email CGAUX1205@Gmail.com.

April 19: Boat Club General Meeting

Social from 6:30-7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Guest speaker: Mabel Midgette Rogers, “Shipwrecks And The Storm Of 1933.” All are welcome. Club membership not required. 410-251-9391.

April 20: Ocean Pines Boat Club Bus Trip

Harrington Casino. Cost: $20, includes $15 slot play and $7 food voucher toward lunch buffet. Bus leaves Ocean Pines approximately 10 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. Reservations: 410-641-5456.

April 20: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Tyree AME Church, 10049 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Worcester County School Superintendent Lou Taylor discussing achievement gap of children of color, hiring practices, school system’s vision for future and programs that challenge children. All are welcome. 443-044-6701.

April 21: “Swing Into Spring” Wine Tasting And Silent Auction

4:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Tickets: $15, can be purchased in advance by calling 410-208-6719 or 443-896-4914. Must be 21 to attend. Wines, food, live music with Still Rockin’ and silent auction. Auction for a week in Massanutten, Va., in a condo from Oct. 7-14. Proceeds benefit community youth. www.kiwanisofopoc.org or Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines/Ocean City on Facebook. 410-641-7330.

April 21-23, 28-30: Ocean Pines Players Present “The Savannah Sipping Society”

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Ticket: $15, includes snacks, beverages, dessert. Optional wine at $1 per glass. Friday-Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees: 4 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Reservations: 410-600-0462.

April 22: Annual Earth Day Clean-Up

9-11 p.m. Gather at Fenwick Island Town Hall for refreshments, environmental displays and clean-up assignments. All participants receive a token of appreciation and will be eligible for a door prize. Group hopes to keep Fenwick the cleanest town on the shore.

April 23: Missionary To Speak

10 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. All are welcome to hear Rev. Jonathan Baker speak about his experiences as a missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 410-641-2186.

April 23: Italian Feast

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Girdletree Auxiliary hosting benefit dinner to assist Kristen Davis and her family with medical costs. Eat-in or carry-out platter. Baked ziti, chicken alfredo, spaghetti, lasagna, bread, salad, roll, tea, water and dessert included. Adults: $15; children 10 and under: $8; 3 and under free with adult purchase. Monetary donations can be mailed to Girdletree Auxiliary, P.O. Box 132, Girdletee, Md. 21819. Also looking for items to auction.

April 27: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Luncheon meeting, Hemingway’s in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 1702 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; meeting begins at 11 a.m. Speaker: Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church Pastor David Whitney of Pasadena, Md., speaking on the U.S. Constitution. Cost: $20/-person. Reservations: 410-208-0171 or gorpa-taddy@aol.com.

April 29: Yard Sale

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William St., Berlin. Open to the public for rental space. Please provide your own table or you can set items on a sheet or blanket in the grass. Set-up 6-8 a.m. Up to 10’ by 10’ space for $10; Unsold items to be taken home. All proceeds will help with special projects such as parking lot sealing and youth building repairs. Ten percent of income will also help Food Pantry that serves the community. Asking that all participants consider donating funds for church projects.

April 29: Stephen Decatur High School Choral Boosters Yard Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean Pines Farmers Market, White Horse Park (from the North Gate entrance). 410-880-2588.

April 29: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

April 29: Indoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Also available: Baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. 410-629-0926.

May 3-4: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

May 3: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; May 4: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Linens (high-quality sheets and sundries). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

May 5: Ravens Roost #44 AGH Penguin Swim Benefit Fundraiser

5-7 p.m. Skye Bar, 6601 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Tickets: $25. Includes two drinks from a selection of martinis, cocktails, beer and wine plus light appetizers. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. garywm@mchsi.com or 443-618-9972.

May 5-6: Big Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. (off Plantation Road). Look for the gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s Church. 302-436-4029.

May 7: Kiwanis Italian Dinner

Two seatings, 100 guests maximum. 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Filled on a first-come, first-served basis. DeNovo’s Trattoria, Manklin Station Shopping Center, South Gate, Ocean Pines. Walks-ins if seating is available. Carry-out available. Cost: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. Reservations recommended: 410-208-6719 or purchase from any Kiwanis member. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community. 410-641-7330.

May 9: Free Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Atlantic General Hospital, Town of Ocean City and AARP Ocean City Chapter 1917 are co-sponsors. Partnering with them are the American Legion in Ocean City and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. 410-629-6820.

May 11: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

10 a.m. Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller at 41st Street, Ocean City. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker from the Humane Society. Luncheon at the Blue Fish Restaurant following meeting for those interested. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 11: Assateague Paint Party

Join local artist Dawn Tarr to paint an Assateague sunset scene. All supplies and materials will be provided. Twenty spaces available. $45, Assateague Island Alliance (AIA) members receive 10-percent discount. 443-614-3547. Proceeds will benefit AIA. Longboard Cafe, 6701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Happy hour specials.

May 12: Relay For Life Of North Worcester County

6 p.m. Frontier Town Campground, 8428 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Walking event for entire community to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer while honoring survivors and those lost. Purple is the color of hope. Show your spirit of hope by helping paint the world and the Worcester County community purple through Relay For Life. Form a team and fundraise; sign up for Cancer Survivor Reception and Lap; sponsor or make a donation; drop by and have fun (open to public 6 p.m.-midnight). 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.net; 443-366-5440, djthom421@gmail.com; 410-430-8131, jillelliott-29@gmail.com.

May 13: Ocean City Dance

Elks Lodge No. 2645, Banquet Hall, 138th Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Fenwick Inn), Ocean City. Open to the public. Cash bar. Swing, Latin, disco, salsa, ballroom and country dancing to the music of DJ Mike T. Rumba lesson by John Brillantes, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Open dancing from 7:15-10 p.m. Admission: $14/person, includes lesson. 443-474-0015 or www.Dancing-AtThe Beach.com.

May 14: Mother’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

9:30 a.m. church service, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. breakfast. All are welcome. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Sausage gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, mini bagels, fruit, muffins, pastries, waffles, French toast, fried potatoes, bacon and turkey bacon sausage and turkey sausage, scrapple. Adults: $10; Kids 10 and under: $5. 443-493-1048.