The Resorter … Revisited – April 14, 2017

Summer of 1979

Volume XXIV

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

• This week’s “Resorter Girl” was 21-year-old Kim Waters, who was a waitress at the Hayloft this summer and was planning to travel to New York City to pursue a modeling career. She was photographed in Fenwick Island by Mark Bernard.

• Jarvis Real Estate was advertising “only five lots left” on Mallard Island on 15th Street and the bay.

• McGees on 4th Street was advertising its “air conditioned dining room on the Boardwalk.”

• The winner of the “Croix de la Toilette” Award was Tio Gringo’s for “Having the most sensible and simply elegant bathroom in the resort …”

• Angelo’s Restaurant on 27th Street was opening on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m. at this time.

• Disco Dance Contests were featured every Tuesday night at the Crystal City on 68th Street and the bay.

• Located on 66th Street, the Back of the Rack Night Club was boasting in an ad a “giant dance floor” and the option of taking “your party home with fine beer and wine from The Wine Rack.”