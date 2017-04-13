SoDel Cares Donates $10,000 To The Freeman Stage

by

For the second year, SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, donated $10,000 to The Freeman Stage at Bayside, an open-air performing arts venue near Fenwick Island, Del. that is celebrating its 10th season of bringing performances to more than 50,000 visitors a year. Pictured, from left, are Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts; Ronnie Burkle, director of operations for SoDel Concepts; and Patti Grimes, executive director of Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates The Freeman Stage.