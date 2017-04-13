Sandt Wins First Place In Elks Americanism Poster Contest

by

Emily Sandt, a sixth grader at Berlin Intermediate School, won first place in her age group in the (ages 10-13) for her Statue of Liberty poster in the Elks Americanism Poster Contest for the Maryland, Delaware and D.C. association. The National Elks will use her poster as the cover of their Drug and Alcohol Awareness coloring book that is distributed nationally. Pictured, from left, are Susan Caldwell, Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 Exalted Ruler; Pam Jones, Americanism Chair; and Sandt. Submitted Photos