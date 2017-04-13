Sabres Down Mallards 11-9 In 2nd Meeting

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 11-9, in tight one on the road this week.

The Mallards started the season with four consecutive wins, but have now lost two of three to some of the toughest teams on their schedule. Included in the four-game winning streak to start the season was a 17-8 win over Saints Peter and Paul back on March 24.

It’s always special when Worcester faces Saints Peter and Paul in any sport, but girls’ varsity lacrosse has produced perhaps the most intense rivalry in recent years. The Mallards beat the Sabres, 17-8, in the first meeting and Saints Peter and Paul returned the favor on Tuesday with an 11-9 win over Worcester in Easton. The two teams will likely meet again in the third part of an annual trilogy somewhere along the way in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference playoffs or more likely the conference championship game.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.