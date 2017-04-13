Republican Women Of Worcester County Volunteer Help At The “Letter Writing Center” At Showell Elementary

Showell Elementary School Media Specialist Kate McCabe recently created a “Letter Writing Center” for her students. Students are learning the skill of actually writing a letter and the value of personal, tangible notes. Several of the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) women volunteered to help over a course of the past three weeks in the media center with grades one through three. Pictured, front from left, are  Sharon Byerly, RWWC Literacy Chairperson, and Diane Sparzak; and, back, Mary Pat Carozza, Carol Rose, Kate McCabe, Jean Delcher and Rosemary McAleer. Submitted Photos