Meeting On Proposed Poultry Regs Planned

SNOW HILL — The Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) will hold an informal meeting next week on Worcester’s proposed bill to amend zoning for poultry operations.

Bill 17-3 will define poultry operations and establish the size and number limitation, enhanced buffering and setback standards. The County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 25 to receive public comment on the bill.

In advance of that public hearing, ACT will host an informal public meeting Tuesday, April 18, at the Snow Hill library at 6 p.m. so citizens can learn about proposed changes to the zoning code related to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs).

“In 2016, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future released a poll that concluded Maryland voters wanted to see more regulation of CAFOs, including 71 percent of Maryland voters surveyed on the Eastern Shore support and encourage local counties to pass public health laws that limit the number of poultry houses that can be built in one area,” said Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips.