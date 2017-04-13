May Date Announced For Free Health Fair In OC

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital, the Town of Ocean City and AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917 are co-sponsoring a free health fair for the community next month.

Partnering with them on the event are the American Legion in Ocean City and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. The event will be on May 9 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.

This free health fair is open to the public and will offer free screenings including carotid, skin, respiratory, bone density, hearing and blood pressure and over 100 vendors. Free lipid panel and blood glucose lab draws will also be offered (a 12-hour fast is required).

The Blood Bank of Delmarva will be holding a blood drive throughout the event as well. To make an appointment with the Blood Bank call, 888-8BLOOD (888-825-6638).

Attendees will not want to miss the opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. (weather permitting). There will be a Ride-In by the American Legion motorcycle riders and at 7:55 a.m. a presentation of the colors by the American Legion Post #166 followed by a ribbon cutting at the ballroom doors by the Ocean City, Atlantic General Hospital and AARP officials.