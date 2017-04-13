Easter Kids Event Set For OC

OCEAN CITY — The 18th Annual O.C. Easter Art, Craft and Kids Fun Fair will be held at Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Art & Craft Show will feature more than 75 vendors from near and far, a wide variety of creative and unique gifts and accessories galore. The show is an excellent early opportunity to shop for that special Mother’s Day gift.

At the Easter Kids Fun Fair, kids can include two fun filled days of continuous activities, including Beanie the Easter Buddy, more than 15 Easter Egg Hunts, jelly bean guesses, coloring tables, musical chairs, hula hoop contests, fastest dresser relays, limbo contests, egg spoon races, magic shows, juggling shows and lessons, balloon-a-mania and appearance by Sponge Bob.

Multiple Easter egg hunts will be held throughout the two days, but attendees must sign up at the show.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors 60 years old and over and students ages 4-18, free for kids under 3 years old and free admission for military, police and fire personnel with an identification.

Additional entertainment not included in the admission and available on a pay-as-you-go basis includes sand art, face painting, hair wrapping and painting, temporary tattoos, figuring painting, make your own crafts, duck pond, photos with the Easter bunny, moon bounces, obstacle course, the swings, rock climbing wall and shark slide.

Schedule Of Events

10 a.m.: Meet Beanny the Bunny

10 a.m.: Balloonamania

10:30 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

10:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

11 a.m.: Musical chairs, fastest dresser relay, limbo contest

11:15 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 7 and up)

11:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

Noon: Magic ‘n Fun with John Donaldson

12:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 7 and up)

1 p.m.: Hula hoop contest, spoon relay

1:45 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

2 p.m.: Cascading Carlos (teaches juggling)

2:45 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 7 and up)

3 p.m.: Musical chairs, fastest dresser relay, limbo contest

3:45 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

4 p.m.: Balloonamania

4:15 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (all ages)

4:30 p.m. Hula hoop contest, limbo contest