Decatur’s Woodland Dominates Sprints

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in solid performances in the latest Bayside Conference meet last week including a sweep of the short-distance sprint events by Tah’jeem Woodland.

In terms of team scores, the Decatur boys finished third overall, while the Decatur girls finished fifth. Woodland was one of the top performers of the meet with three-first place finishes. In the 100, Woodland finished first, while Daymont Mercer was sixth and Montrel Moore was 10th. Woodland was also first in the 200, while Avonte Purnell was fourth. Woodland was first in the 400, while Chad Fischer finished sixth. In the 1,600, Javier Hernandez was sixth and Jack Reimer was eighth. In the 3,200, it was Hernandez finishing fifth and Reimer finishing sixth. Sam Rakowski finished seventh in the 110 hurdles, while Jayden Johnstone finished 10th in the 300 hurdles. The Decatur boys were third in the 4×100 relay, second in the 4×200 and fourth in the 4×800.

In the field events, Wyatt Davy was second in the high jump, while Joel Niles was fourth. Davy finished fourth in the pole vault, while Jared Massey was fifth and Carl Echols was sixth. In the long jump, Purnell was fifth and Massey was seventh. Massey finished first in the triple jump, while Andre Andrews was seventh. In the shot put, Gavin Payne was second, while Kevin Voyles was fourth, Patrick Miller was sixth and Mikail Randall was seventh. Payne was second in the discus, while Eric Bontempo was fifth, Miller was eighth, Randall was 10th and John Karacoulakis was 11th.

On the girls’ side, Madison Jones was sixth in the 100. Jones also finished fourth in the 200, while Claire Billings was seventh. Billings was second in the 400, while Caela Berrie was eighth and Jennifer Hernandez was 10th. Dori Krasner was third in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was sixth. Krasner also finished fifth in the 1,600, while Peyton Dunham was seventh. Maya Knepp was fifth in the 3,200, while Dunham was seventh.

In the 100 hurdles, Adrianna Serpe was fourth and Kate Carpenter was sixth. The Decatur girls finished third in the 4×100, third in the 4×200, and third in the 4×800. In the field events, Berrie was fifth in the high jump and Noelle Dennis was seventh in the pole vault. Jessica Wharton was second in the long jump while Khalin Wise was fifth. Wise was fourth in the triple jump, while Serpe was fifth and Montajha Bowen was eighth. Wise finished sixth in the shot put.