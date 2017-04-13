Decatur Girls Fall To Cape, Worcester Next

Decatur’s Claire Porter makes a move to the goal during the first half of Monday’s contest with Cape Henlopen. The Seahawks fell to the Vikings, 11-9, in a tight contest. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team fell to Delaware power Cape Henlopen this week to drop to 4-2 on the season.

Thus far, the Seahawks have shown a pattern of win two, lose one on their way to a 4-2 record. Decatur opened the season with a pair of wins against Saints Peter and Paul and North Caroline, followed by a loss to Bayside North rival Queen Anne’s. Last week, the Seahawks came from behind to beat Easton, 12-11, followed by another impressive win over Kent County, 18-9, last Friday.

On Monday, however, the Seahawks ran into six-time defending Delaware state champion Cape Henlopen and fell 11-9 despite a great contest between the two familiar rivals. Cape scored just 30 seconds into the game after winning the opening draw and going right down the field for the fast-break goal. Decatur evened the score at 1-1 on a nice move in front by Lexie VanKirk.

The two teams went back and forth during the first half, which ended with Cape leading 5-4. The same pattern held on through the second half with Decatur hanging close before Cape escaped with the 11-9 win. The Seahawks face crosstown rival Worcester Prep on Saturday as part of a holiday weekend double-header that also includes the men’s varsity game between the neighboring schools.