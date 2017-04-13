Decatur Girls Fall To Cape, Worcester Next

by
Decatur’s Claire Porter makes a move to the goal during the first half of Monday’s contest with Cape Henlopen. The Seahawks fell to the Vikings, 11-9, in a tight contest. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team fell to Delaware power Cape Henlopen this week to drop to 4-2 on the season.

Thus far, the Seahawks have shown a pattern of win two, lose one on their way to a 4-2 record. Decatur opened the season with a pair of wins against Saints Peter and Paul and North Caroline, followed by a loss to Bayside North rival Queen Anne’s. Last week, the Seahawks came from behind to beat Easton, 12-11, followed by another impressive win over Kent County, 18-9, last Friday.

On Monday, however, the Seahawks ran into six-time defending Delaware state champion Cape Henlopen and fell 11-9 despite a great contest between the two familiar rivals. Cape scored just 30 seconds into the game after winning the opening draw and going right down the field for the fast-break goal. Decatur evened the score at 1-1 on a nice move in front by Lexie VanKirk.

The two teams went back and forth during the first half, which ended with Cape leading 5-4. The same pattern held on through the second half with Decatur hanging close before Cape escaped with the 11-9 win. The Seahawks face crosstown rival Worcester Prep on Saturday as part of a holiday weekend double-header that also includes the men’s varsity game between the neighboring schools.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.