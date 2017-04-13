Annual Clean-Up Day Set In Berlin

BERLIN — The public is invited to celebrate Earth Day by joining the Town of Berlin in a 10-year tradition — Clean-Up Day.

This annual event, scheduled on Saturday, April 22, is the kick-off for Take Pride in Berlin Week. For more than a decade, volunteers have dedicated a few hours on an April Saturday to help give Berlin’s parks and neighborhoods a spring cleaning. Individuals and teams are needed to help with planting, weeding, raking, mulching and whatever else needs attention. This is a great opportunity for students to earn service hours.

The main clean-up areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli Street and Henry Park on Flower Street with sign-up in either park starting at 8:30 a.m. Some supplies will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if possible. Items always needed include rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows.

There will be a free children’s activity at 11 a.m. in both parks and students from Salisbury University will be on hand with information about green initiatives.

Volunteers can also choose to spend their time anywhere they feel needs attention. Trash pickup will be available. Items for pickup will need to be placed in one location at the clean-up area and the town must be contacted so that crews are aware of the need.

To register a location or to notify the town of a pickup location, email Mary Bohlen at mbohlen@berlinmd.gov or call 410-641-4314.