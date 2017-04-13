Aluma Named First Team All-State

Decatur standout Keve Aluma was named this week to the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) All-State First Team as the lone representative from the Eastern Shore. Pictured above, Aluma slams home a dunk during a game this season. Photo by Earl Campbell

BERLIN- The accolades keep coming for Stephen Decatur center Keve Aluma, who was named this week to the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) All-State First Team.

Aluma, who was named Bayside Conference Player of the Year earlier this year, averaged a double-double during the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds as he helped lead the Seahawks to their second straight 3A-East Region championship. Even before his senior season, Aluma had committed to continue his basketball career and education at Wofford University.

Baltimore Poly’s De’vondre Perry was named Mr. Basketball for Maryland by the MBCA. The Temple University-bound Perry dominated Decatur during the state semifinals, scoring 33 points in a 13-19 shooting performance from the floor including six three-pointers. Rounding out the MBCA All-State First Team were Darron Barnes and Michael Speight from Wise High School, Laquill Hardnett from Perry Hall and Brandon Simpson of Seneca Valley.

