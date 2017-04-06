Worcester Girls Remain Unbeaten At 5-0

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team continued its early season dominance this week, routing Gunston, 19-5, on Monday on the road to remain unbeaten.

The Mallards have cruised through the early part of their schedule, jumping out to an early 5-0 mark. The latest win came on Monday with a 19-5 rout of Gunston on the road. Perhaps more impressive is that the five-game win streak to start the season has included four wins on the road.

The Worcester girls started with the season with a 14-4 win over Easton on the road, followed by an impressive 17-8 win over old rival Saints Peter and Paul in their only home game of the season thus far. In the last week, the Mallards have beaten Bennett, 21-8, Parkside, 16-5, and now Gunston, 19-5.

During the streak, Worcester has scored 87 goals and is averaging over 17 goals per game. In the meantime, the Mallards have given up just 30 goals through five games, or just about six goals per game. Things will get a little tougher for Worcester with a home game against Indian River on Friday, followed by rematch with Saints Peter and Paul next week on the road and a home game against crosstown rival Stephen Decatur next Saturday.