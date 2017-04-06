Seahawks Drop First Two Home Games

Decatur’s Will Sass delivers a pitch during the second inning against Easton on Tuesday. The Seahawks fell to the Warriors, 7-0. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Home cooking did not do Decatur’s varsity baseball team much good this week with a pair of losses to Parkside and Easton on back-to-back days dropped the Seahawks’ season record to 3-4.

In a bit of a scheduling anomaly, Decatur played its first five games of the season on the road this year and weathered that storm with a 3-2 record including a 20-0 rout of Wicomico last week. Decatur finally got a home game two weeks into the season on Monday against Bayside South rival Parkside, but fell to the Rams, 3-1.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before Parkside took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. The score remained 1-0 heading into the sixth, but Parkside scored twice in the top of the inning to take a 3-0 lead. Decatur’s Tristan McDonough homered in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the final inning. However, the Seahawks went quietly in the bottom of the seventh to fall to the Rams, 3-1, in the home opener.

Decatur had little time to rebound from that loss and faced Easton at home again on Tuesday. The Warriors wasted no time jumping out an early lead, scoring twice in the first off Will Sass to take a 2-0 lead. Easton continued to build on the lead through the middle innings, while Decatur could little going at the plate. Easton closed out the game with a 7-0 win to drop Decatur’s record to 3-4 after two home losses.