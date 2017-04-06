SD Key Club And Buckingham Elementary K-Kids Officers Attend Annual Kiwanis Club Breakfast

by

Stephen Decatur High School Key Club officers Laila Mirza, back left, and Dana Kim, back right, are pictured with Buckingham Elementary School K-Kids officers Mason Glover, Josie Palmer, Sydnie Harrington, and Olivia Brink at the annual Kiwanis Club breakfast at Stephen Decatur High School.