Non-Profit Appoints New Executive

Sandra Sipes

SNOW HILL – Worcester County G.O.L.D. has named Sandra (Sandy) Sipes as the nonprofit’s new executive director.

Sipes comes from central Maryland, where she formerly held the position of vice president of development and communications for Target Community and Educational Services, a nonprofit in Westminster.

Her duties ranged in a field of external communications, where she handled annual reports, media releases, social media, fundraising and the like.

“I love variety,” she said, “and I think this job is going to offer that same variety.”

Sipes said her experience working for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations has prepared her for her new position with Worcester County G.O.L.D.

She said she will be using her skills in communications to maintain the nonprofit’s website and social media accounts, along with her duties as leader and manager.

Now in her first full week of work, Sipes said she has begun working on emergency requests, spring events and has already met workers in the neighboring Worcester County Department of Social Services, a department which works closely with Worcester County G.O.L.D.

“They’ve been so warm and welcoming,” she said.

Sipes and her husband will reside in Greenbackville, Va., where they found their “forever home” on the Chincoteague Bay after years of searching.

After purchasing their home in December, Sipes said she began searching for positions that would utilize her grant writing, event coordination and communication skills.

Shortly thereafter, she found an open position with Worcester County G.O.L.D.

“After a telephone interview with the Board’s Search Committee and meeting with this committee and several Board members in person, I knew that this was a wonderful opportunity to work with caring people who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need in our community,” she said.

The organization, a nonprofit that provides financial aid to families in crisis situations, began its search earlier this year after former Executive Director Claire Otterbein took a position with the Delmar Public Library.

In a statement released by the nonprofit, the Board of Directors relayed their enthusiasm for Sipes’ employment.

“We are fortunate to have found a leader with excellent experience and an outgoing management style that fits the needs of our G.O.L.D. organization,” the letter reads. “We are also fortunate to have had volunteers and temporary employees who have given their time and talents to helping the organization cover most of its essential duties in the interim.”

For Board President Carol Jacobs, the announcement is welcomed news.

“It’s been an experience for the board,” she said, “but we are so excited that she is joining us.”

Sipes will be joining the nonprofit as it finishes its yearly Spring Basket program and Colors of Spring Fashion Show event.

“It’s a busy time,” she said, “but I’m thrilled.”

The new executive director said her goals are to quickly learn her responsibilities, develop partnerships, acquire new sources of funding, and determining ways to make the organization more productive.

“It’s always best to see how operations are occurring at the moment and seeing how you can improve efficiencies.”