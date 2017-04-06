Decatur Boys Finally Ready To Hit The Field

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team is tentatively scheduled to finally get its 2017 season underway on Friday with a road game against Kent County after a series of rainouts and other cancellations have kept the Seahawks off the field for the first few weeks of the season.

While most of the area prep lacrosse teams have played five and even six games thus far this season, Decatur’s varsity boys team has continued to bide its time for a chance at some real action against unfamiliar faces. After a series or weather cancellations and at least one scheduling snafu, the Seahawks have been practicing for over a month but have yet to have a regular season game.

By contrast, the Decatur girls team has played four games thus far. Across town, both of the Worcester Prep varsity lacrosse teams are at least five games into their season. The whacky scheduling conflicts will likely come with a price for the Decatur boys, which will play 12 games in 28 days over the next month including games on back-to-back days on some occasions.

For example, the Seahawks will finally open with a road game on Friday against Kent County, followed by a home game against Easton on Saturday. After getting Sunday off, Decatur will play Cape Henlopen on the road on Monday, followed by a home game against North Caroline on Tuesday. Throughout the rest of April and into early May, the Decatur boys will play practically every other day to make up the games lost in the early part of the schedule.