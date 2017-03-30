Worcester Girls Start Season On Major Roll

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big roll to start the season this week, beating Bennett, 21-7, on the road on Monday to improve to 3-0.

The deep and talented Mallards return 16 players from last year’s team that won its fourth straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship, including eight seniors who have been a part of that remarkable run. First-year coach Brooke Hahn takes over this year after coaching the junior varsity at Worcester for the last two years and has plenty of firepower and veteran leadership at her disposal during the transition.

Worcester beat Bayside North power Easton, 14-4, in the season opener last week and followed that up with a 17-8 win over old rival Saints Peter and Paul last Friday. It’s always special when the Mallards face the Sabres in any sport, but lacrosse in recent years has produced the most memorable contests.

The two teams will likely face each other three times this season including a possible conference championship rematch, but Worcester got the upper hand with the rare early season win last Friday. The Mallards continued their early season roll with a 21-7 win over Bennett on the road on Monday to improve to 3-0. Thus far, Worcester has outscored its first three opponents 51-19 and is averaging 17 goals per game.