We Remember Those We Have Lost – March 31, 2017

Herbert William Tuel

BERLIN – Herbert William Tuel, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Atlantic General Hospital.

Herbert is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kathryn Moclaire; step-son Cory Moclaire; step-daughter Elizabeth Doyle and her husband Patrick, brothers Fred Roycroft and his wife Mary and Scott Roycroft; sister, Mitsy Palmer; and three grandchildren. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Kolnsberg; brother-in-law, Mark Kolnsberg and his wife Heather; sister-in-law, Robyn Brunetto and her husband Joe; a niece, Gailya; and a nephew, Joseph. He will also be missed by his long, life-time companion, friend and foot warmer, “Dakota” and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-son, Kurtis Joseph Moclaire, and his father-in-law, Joseph Kolnsberg.

Herby loved animals, drag racing, football, mechanics and wood-working. He was a loving husband to Kathryn and passed away suddenly. He will be greatly missed by all.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit the go fund me page at Herb-avietnamvet-onlifesupport.

There was a service held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Abel Angel Rodriguez

OCEAN PINES – Abel Angel Rodriguez, age 76, died Thursday, March 23, 2017 at his home in Ocean Pines.

Born in Bolivar, Argentina, he was the son of the late Lenardo Rodriguez and Blanca Ortiz Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Nelida Arrendegui Rodriguez, and children Sandra Rodriguez of Port Charlotte, Fla., Fabian Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez of Ocean City and Karey O’Day of Fruitland. There are 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Also surviving is a brother, Leonardo Rodriguez of Ocean City, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Isabel Rodriguez Wright.

Mr. Rodriguez had worked for many years as a plumber. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed cookouts and spending time with his family and traveling to his home in Argentina.

Cremation followed his death and there are no formal services planned. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Billy L. Taylor

BERLIN — Billy L. Taylor, age 84, of Berlin died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

He was born in Newark and was the son of the late Cyrus and Louella (Bowden) Taylor.

Bill retired from Mack Trucks and had been employed with the Department of Public Works with the Town of Berlin and most recently owned RDAD Seafood. He was a member for 47 years and past president of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, Worcester County Fire Police, one of the founders of the United Mobile Sportsfishermens Assoc., life member and past President of the AMSA, North Carolina Beach Buggy Assoc., Cape Lookout Mobile Sportsfishermen, Historian and member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #123 and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ginger V. Taylor of Berlin; two sisters, Louise Allen and Esther McGrath; two step-daughters, Tina Jewell and Carol Jewell and husband Richard Gibson; grandchildren, Michelle Hudson and husband Wesley Sr., Kristal Baker, Rachel Wehrle, Douglas Wehrle, Dalton Henderson and Alexis Gibson; great grandchildren Wesley Hudson Jr., Cody Hudson, Chase Baker and Bryce Baker; and a great-great granddaughter, Kelly Mae Hudson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Taylor; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Wanda Taylor; and his brothers and sister, Randy, Earl, Harry and Calvin Taylor and Joyce Corron.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Berlin Vol. Fire Company in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Berlin Vol. Fire Company, 214 N. Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811 or to Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, P.O. Box 1322, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Joseph “Buddy” Damiano

MYERS, Fla. — Joseph “Buddy” Damiano, an Ocean City businessman and pioneer, died peacefully at his home in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Sunday March 12, with his loving wife Donna and family members by his side. He was 84 years old.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Buddy was known for his quiet charm and Sinatra-esque looks. Following a stint in the Army where he was stationed in post-war Japan, he came to Ocean City to start his entrepreneurial career. His first restaurant, a burger shop on 6th Street and the Boardwalk, opened in the early 1050s. In 1955 Buddy bought Rick’s Raft on 17th Street with his sister, Maria. Josie and Marias would become the J&M Cafeteria in the 60’s and 70’s. Following success in the night club business in Baltimore, Buddy brought The Electric Circus to the property on 17th Street for the ‘80’s. In 1986, he opened The Olive Tree, returning to his roots of working in his mother’s Italian Restaurant as a kid. From there, he expanded to north Ocean City with a second Olive Tree, and Buddy’s Mixed Grill. He retired to Florida after selling the property on 17th Street, 50 years after he bought it, to CVS.

Buddy Damiano was a warm and generous man who was loved by many on the Eastern Shore. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son David; sister Maria Poulos; stepdaughter Diane Myers; his grand kids; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local hospice.