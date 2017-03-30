Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – March 31, 2017

Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island.

It was a popular attraction for Ocean City’s visitors and people came to eat and shop, often tying their boats to the dock area on the bayside. Shantytown contained over 30 small but unique shops including the Shell Shack, the Kite Loft, Donald’s Duck Shop, the Shamrock Shanty, Mason’s Books and the Dockside Deli.

After 27 years as a West Ocean City landmark, the Shantytown Village was razed in 2003 to make way for a residential development.

Photo by Bunk Mann