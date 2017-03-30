Things To Do Around Town – March 31, 2017

March 31: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

March 31: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

March 31: Fish Platter Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10, includes saltwater trout fillets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert and for those who eat in a beverage. Proceeds will benefit central air for the fellowship hall.

March 31: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Beef, chicken and fish tacos, beans and rice, guacamole dip, salsa and chips. Hard and soft shells. Eat in or carry out. $10/adults; $6/children under 11. 443-235-2926.

March 31: Pillowcase Ministries Meeting

1-4:30 p.m. Wicomico County Library, Meeting Room 3, 122 South Division St., Salisbury. Join in making dresses and shorts for impoverished children. Bring a sewing machine. Other supplies will be available. Confirm attendance by calling 443-944-5868.

March 31 And April 7: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

12:30 p.m.-until. American Legion 123 SAL, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Sandwich: $9. Public welcome.

April 1: Live Well Healthfest: An Event For All Ages

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, healthy family fun. James M. Bennett High School, Salisbury. More than 35 free health screenings, featuring something for the entire family. 410-543-7139.

April 2: Eastern Shore Community Action Network

3-5:30 p.m. Community and social action meeting. Clancy Building, 213 North Washington St., Snow Hill (second floor of the Daily Brew Coffeehouse). Meet with citizens inspired by the Women’s March to stay engaged in developing improved communities and positive outcomes for the nation. Bring hors d’oeuvres, finger foods or desserts to share from 3-4 p.m. and stay for the meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. 803-528-1309 or ploverbug@msn.com.

April 2: Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m.-noon. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Meal includes pancakes, fried potatoes, hominy, drinks. Cost: Adults/$7; children under 12 free with any donation. Proceeds benefit Stevenson’s Relay For Life team. 410-641-1137.

April 2: Motorcycle And Motorsport Swap Meet

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain date: April 9. Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, motor scooter, tires, tools, accessories. $10 per table. Registration proceeds benefit Abate of Delaware, the motorcyclist’s rights advocate. 36668 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville, Del. 302-436-4600; info@ATVplus.net.

April 4: “Where’s Waldo?” Family Night

Come anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Find all the hiding Waldos and get a small prize. Best for children 3 and older with their caregivers, but all are welcome. 410-524-1818.

April 4: Ravens Roost 58 Monthly Meeting

Group is seeking new members, including those to serve on the Board of Directors, to enjoy Ravens football games together and raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit and Pub. Dues are $20. Please come to meeting if interested.

April 6: Healing Crystals

5 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Have a date night or a girls’ night and learn all about healing crystals. Refreshments provided. Limited to 20 participants. Register at 410-524-1818.

April 6: “Hey Girlfriend” Women’s Club Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bayside Skillet, 7701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Celebrate spring at a luncheon fashion show fundraiser with clothing and jewelry from Chico’s of West Ocean City. $30/person. Luncheon, fashions and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club 2016-2017 scholarship program and community donations. 410-600-0552 or email soonerkay@gmail.com. Checks payable to WCOP, Kay Hickman, 82 Windjammer, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

April 7: Poetry Reading And Book Talk

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Amie Whittemore will give a book talk from 4-5 p.m. followed by a poetry reading and book signing at 6 p.m. Room 103, Fulton-Owen Hall, Wor-Wic Community College. Free event is part of the school’s Echoes and Visions reading series sponsored by the Arts Club, the Cultural Diversity Committee and the Student Government Association.

April 7-8: Lower Shore Land Trust Artist And Author

100 River St., Snow Hill. April 7, 5-8 p.m. Meet and talk with area watercolor artist and retired biology professor Ellen Lawler who will show her bird and wildlife paintings. Free to the public. April 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Chesapeake Gardening and Landscaping author Barbara Ellis will share tips on creating a bay-friendly garden. Program is for beginners and advanced gardeners. Limited seating. $15/person. RSVP: 443-234-5587 or info@lowershorelandtrust.org.

April 7: Praise And Worship Night

7 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Contemporary Christian music, complimentary refreshments at church’s “HeBrews” Cafe. Love offering for musical equipment will be graciously accepted. 410-641-1137.

April 7-22: “Sea Steading” Painting Exhibit

Opening reception April 7, 5-8 p.m. Green Pearl Contemporary Fine Art, 114 Pearl St., Snow Hill. Solo exhibition of paintings by artist Chris Harkai. Wednesday-Friday, 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, 1-5 p.m.; by appointment: 614-395-6783.

April 8: Indoor Yard Sale And Sausage Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Main Station. Vendors needed. $15 per table or two tables for $25. Breakfast sandwiches available. 443-235-2926. For sausage sale (hot or mild), must pre-order: 443-735-7473. $4/pound. Pick up at Main Station by 11 a.m. 443-735-7473.

April 8: Welcome Spring Dinner

3-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Eat-in or carry-out. $10. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, cole slaw, pickle spears, drink and dessert. Kid’s meal: hot dog, chips, pudding cup, juice box, $5. Police/Fire (EMS), veterans and seniors get $2 off their meal. 443-493-1048.

April 11: Temple Bat Yam’s Community Passover Seder

Cash bar opens at 5:15 p.m., Seder at 5:45 p.m. Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel. Reservations by April 5: 410-641-4311. www.templebatyamoc.org.

April 12: “Spring Splendor” Garden Club Luncheon

11:30 a.m. Bethesda United Methodist Church, Salisbury. Sponsor: Town and Country Garden Club of Salisbury. Visiting members of area garden clubs will create floral designs which will be auctioned at the event. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations by April 5: 443-614-2029 or 410-742-7013

April 12: LGBTQIA Teen And Adult Night

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Join the LGBTQIA Family. The group offers support, a safe environment, understanding, information, education, reduces isolation, increases socializations and open discussions. Second Wednesday of each month. 410-629-0164 or linda.creighton@maryland.gov.

April 13: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

10 a.m. Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller at 41st Street, Ocean City. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker from Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Luncheon: Bayside Skillet following meeting for those interested. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Ocean Pines Garden Club Arbor Day

10:30 a.m. Memorial tree-planting ceremony. Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. In event of inclement weather, ceremony will be held at The Cove in Mumford’s Landing (formerly known as the Ocean Pines Yacht Club). Open to all. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who have passed away during 2016. A luncheon at The Cove will follow. Cost of luncheon: $20. Beverages and dessert provided. Reservations: 410-208-2508 or mbickerstaff@mchsi.com.

April 14: Good Friday Service

7 p.m. Powellville UM Church Choir will present Calvary’s Love. 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Everyone is welcome.

April 14: Good Friday Dinner

4-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Fried catfish platter, macaroni and cheese, collard greens or corn on the cob or fried catfish on Kaiser roll served with cole slaw, chips, pickle. Dessert. Kids’ meal: 10-piece nuggets, macaroni and cheese, pudding cup, juice box for $5. Eat in/carry out. Police/fire (EMS), veterans and seniors get $2 off meal. 443-493-1048.

April 15: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

April 16: Easter Sunrise Worship Service

6:30 a.m. Assateague State Park. Follow Route 611 south to its end, turn right into parking lot. Dress warmly and bring a folding chair. Easter breakfast to follow at Bethany Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. All are welcome. 410-641-2186.

April 17: Free Soup Social

Noon-3 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Chicken rice, beef noodle soups, turkey and cheese and ham and cheese wraps, brownies, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water. Games, puzzles, crafts. Accepting donations. 443-493-1048.

April 17-18: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

April 17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. A.S. Footwear (name-brand athletic shoes and boots). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

April 18: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Meeting

11 a.m. Followed by Americanism Essay Awards Luncheon. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

April 18, 19, 29: Maryland Basic Boating Safety

Coast Guard Auxiliary offering course at Ocean Pines Library. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972. Awarded after successful course completion. Includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, marine maintenance and common medical issues that can occur while boating. $15 for all three evenings. Register at 410-935-4807 or email CGAUX1205@Gmail.com.

April 20: Ocean Pines Boat Club Bus Trip

Harrington Casino. Cost: $20, includes $15 slot play and $7 food voucher toward lunch buffet. Bus leaves Ocean Pines approximately 10 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. Reservations: 410-641-5456.

April 21: “Swing Into Spring” Wine Tasting And Silent Auction

4:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Tickets: $15, can be purchased in advance by calling 410-208-6719 or 443-896-4914. Must be 21 to attend. Wines, food, live music with Still Rockin’ and silent auction. Proceeds benefit community youth. www.kiwanisofopoc.org or Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines/Ocean City on Facebook. 410-641-7330.

April 22: Annual Earth Day Clean-Up

9-11 p.m. Gather at Fenwick Island Town Hall for refreshments, environmental displays and clean-up assignments. All participants receive a token of appreciation and will be eligible for a door prize. Group hopes to keep Fenwick the cleanest town on the shore.