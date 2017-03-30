Seahawks Sweep Opening Outside Track Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams swept their season-opening meets last week with both the boys’ and girls’ teams finishing first.

The Decatur boys finished in first place in the first meet of the season last week at home with 116 team points. Wicomico was second with 83 and Snow Hill was third with 74. The Decatur girls also finished first with 128 team points, while Snow Hill was second with 92 and Nandua was third with 51.

In the girls’ 100, Madison Jones was fourth and Bridget Buxbaum was ninth. In the 200, Claire Billings was second and Jones finished fourth. In the 400, Billings finished first, Caela Berrie was third and Jennifer Hernandez was eighth. Dori Krasner finished second in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was fifth and Delaney Sites was seventh.

In the 1,600, Krasner was second and Peyton Dunham finished fourth. Dunham also finished second in the 3,200, while Maya Knepp was third. Kate Carpenter finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Katherine Marshall finished eighth. In the 300-meter hurdles, Carpenter finished first and Marshall finished sixth.

The Decatur girls also ran well in the relays. In the 4×100, the team of Billings, Jones, Jessica Wharton and Bethany Williams finished second. In the 4×200, the Decatur team including Carpenter, Jones, Wharton and Kima Singletary finished second. Billings, Dunham, Krasner and Wharton finished first in the 4×400. In the 4×800, it was Dunham, Gardner, Knepp and Krasner finishing second.

As they typically are, the Decatur girls were strong in the field events. In the high jump, Williams finished first, Buxbaum finished third and Berrie finished fifth. In the long jump, Wharton finished first, Khalin Wise was second and Montajha Bowen was eighth. In the triple jump, Williams was second, Wise was third and Bowen was seventh. In the shot put, Wise was second and Vermelle Moore was 10th.

On the boys’ side, in the 100, Tahjeem Woodland finished second, Avonte Purnell was third and Montrel Moore was ninth. Woodland finished first in the 200, while Moore was fifth. Woodland also finished first in the 400, while Chad Fischer came in fifth. In the 800, Cameron James was first, Carl Echols was third and Brandon Juarez was eighth. James finished second in the 1,600, while Javier Hernandez was fifth and Carter McClendon was ninth. Hernandez finished second in the 3,200.

In the 4×100 relay, the Decatur team of Jessie Albino, Nathanial Bradford, Joe Carpenter and Nicholas Riccio finished third. In the 4×200, Wyatt Davy, Moore, Purnell and William Thompson finished second. In the 4×400, Davy, Fischer, Thompson and Zack White finished third. In the 4×800, Hernandez, James, Jared Massey and Jack Reimer finished fourth.

The Decatur boys also scored well in the field events. In the high jump, Davy was third, Massey was sixth and Spencer Carbaugh was 10th. In the pole vault, Davy was second, Echols was third, Jack Bahlman was fourth and Jonathan Santana was fifth. Purnell finished second in the long jump, while Massey was eighth and Carbaugh was ninth. Massey finished first in the triple jump, while Carbaugh was seventh. In the shot put, Gavin Payne was first, Kevin Voyles was third, Mikail Randall was seventh and Patrick Miller was 10th. In the discus, Payne was second, Miller was third and Eric Bontempo was 10th.