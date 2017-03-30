SD High School’s Key Club Hosts Breakfast For Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Stephen Decatur High School’s Key Club hosted a breakfast for the sponsoring Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City this month. Among those in attendance were Buckingham Elementary School Kiwanis K-Kids Club President Sydnie Harrington, Secretary Josie Palmer, Treasurer Mason Glover and Vice President Olivia Brink.