Berlin Intermediate School Sixth Grade Math Glass Participates In Prodigy

Students in Bill Noah’s sixth grade math class at Berlin Intermediate School participated in Prodigy, an online math program where they play games that correspond with their level of math ability and compete against classmates with similar math abilities. Students pictured include Angela Hill, Rowan Chester, Summer Brenner, Tyana Northam, Jarek Josheph, Jake Mongelli, Tyler Cinelus, Devin Phillips, Brady Sikalis, Brant Skipper, Keeley Catrino and Sophia Krasner