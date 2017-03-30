Berlin Intermediate School Sixth Grade Class Enjoys Virtual Reality Fieldtrip To Great Wall Of China

by
Students C

Students in Coralee Fraschetti’s sixth grade class at Berlin Intermediate School enjoyed a fieldtrip to the Great Wall of China using brand new virtual reality goggles, thanks to donations from the PTA and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Pictured are Trevor Smith, Leslie Hernandez-Cuevas, Faith Cody, Samantha Gallagher, Renee Fohner and Sydney Patrick.