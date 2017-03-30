Benefit Planned For Opiate Addiction Group’s Anniversary

BERLIN – The Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction are celebrating their one-year anniversary with a fundraiser to benefit those seeking treatment.

In a Warriors meeting Tuesday, Jamie McNeeley, chair of the fundraising committee, approached members about an upcoming fundraiser, entitled “Turtle for Recovery”, which will be held at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City April 2.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and will have food, drinks and a live performance by The Breakers.

“There is a $10 donation at the door, which goes to getting somebody into treatment,” McNeeley said.

Kelley Green, an organizer for the event, said the $10 donation will cover all non-alcoholic drinks.

“There has been some pushback on the fact that there is a recovery fundraiser happening at a bar,” she said.

But McNeeley added that the restaurants and bars were the ones approaching the organization.

“They are the ones that are asking us to do it,” he said, but added that the Warriors are planning a non-alcoholic event in the near future.

Nevertheless, Green said the committee is looking for volunteers and businesses to volunteer or donate for the fundraiser. The event will have a Chinese auction and door prizes for attendees.

Also in the meeting, guest speakers from the southern end of Worcester County and other portions of the Eastern Shore met with Warrior members to share their stories of drug abuse, hope and recovery at Tuesday’s meeting.

Daniel Freeman of Stand Fast Ministry and Calvary Residential Discipleship, the Rev. James Jones of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Pocomoke and Shushen Joshi of Eastern Shore Psychological Services each presented their stories of recovery and the work they do to help others.

The speaking engagements ultimately proved beneficial to the group, which is looking to expand their outreach to the southern portion of Worcester County.

After hearing of their dilemma to offer a non-alcoholic venue for fundraisers, Jones offered up the Save the Youth Crime Prevention Center in Pocomoke free of charge.

“We offer our property to you,” he said.

Warriors co-founder Heidi McNeeley expressed appreciation.

“I think that opens the door, and I know we need to be down south,” she said. “Anybody that is interested in helping us come down south, please email us. Or if you know of anyone, we need a Warrior contingency that can go down south. We’re having trouble covering what we are doing here.”